Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

51job last posted its earnings results on March 18th, 2021. The reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company earned $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. 51job has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 25th, 2021.

51job does not currently pay a dividend. 51job does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, 51job insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.31% of the stock of 51job is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 51job are expected to grow by 9.84% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.46 per share. The P/E ratio of 51job is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.81. The P/E ratio of 51job is 33.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 61.18. 51job has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

