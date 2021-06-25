Earnings and Growth Analysis : Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Earnings results for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Apogee Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company earned $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Its revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.2. Apogee Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 25th, 2021. Apogee Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, June 25th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apogee Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.71%. The high price target for APOG is $39.00 and the low price target for APOG is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apogee Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Apogee Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $38.59. Apogee Enterprises has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apogee Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Apogee Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.65% next year. This indicates that Apogee Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

In the past three months, Apogee Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,053.00 in company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Apogee Enterprises is held by insiders. 87.37% of the stock of Apogee Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG



Earnings for Apogee Enterprises are expected to grow by 16.52% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 70.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.81. The P/E ratio of Apogee Enterprises is 70.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.32. Apogee Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

