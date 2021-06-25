Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Earnings results for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax Inc is expected* to report earnings on 06/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

CarMax last issued its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company earned $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. CarMax has generated $4.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. CarMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 25th, 2021. CarMax will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, June 25th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3576577”.

Analyst Opinion on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.41%. The high price target for KMX is $165.00 and the low price target for KMX is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CarMax has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.50, CarMax has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $119.43. CarMax has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax does not currently pay a dividend. CarMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

In the past three months, CarMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,337,726.00 in company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of CarMax is held by insiders. 93.26% of the stock of CarMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarMax (NYSE:KMX



Earnings for CarMax are expected to grow by 12.16% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $6.55 per share. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 26.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.81. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 26.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 50.00. CarMax has a PEG Ratio of 1.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarMax has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

