Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

JinkoSolar last issued its earnings data on April 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. JinkoSolar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 25th, 2021. JinkoSolar will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, June 25th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-982-0473 with passcode “319340829 #”.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.95%. The high price target for JKS is $41.00 and the low price target for JKS is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

In the past three months, JinkoSolar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.61% of the stock of JinkoSolar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



Earnings for JinkoSolar are expected to grow by 98.78% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is -20.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is -20.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JinkoSolar has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

