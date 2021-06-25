Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Earnings results for Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited is expected* to report earnings on 06/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27.

Quhuo last issued its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $133.50 million during the quarter. Quhuo has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.0. Quhuo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, June 25th, 2021. Quhuo will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, June 25th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 646-254-3697 with passcode “4478818#”.

Analyst Opinion on Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quhuo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 269.32%. The high price target for QH is $13.00 and the low price target for QH is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quhuo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Quhuo has a forecasted upside of 269.3% from its current price of $3.52. Quhuo has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo does not currently pay a dividend. Quhuo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

In the past three months, Quhuo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Quhuo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH



Earnings for Quhuo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Quhuo is 352.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.81. The P/E ratio of Quhuo is 352.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 53.70. Quhuo has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here