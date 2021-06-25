How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Earnings results for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 06/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solitario Zinc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.27%. The high price target for XPL is $0.90 and the low price target for XPL is $0.90. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Solitario Zinc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.90, Solitario Zinc has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $0.69. Solitario Zinc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc does not currently pay a dividend. Solitario Zinc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

In the past three months, Solitario Zinc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $7,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Solitario Zinc is held by insiders. Only 7.00% of the stock of Solitario Zinc is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL



Earnings for Solitario Zinc are expected to remain at ($0.06) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Solitario Zinc is -34.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Solitario Zinc is -34.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solitario Zinc has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

