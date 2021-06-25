Will stock surge before Earnings results? Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Earnings results for Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.34.

Timber Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Timber Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Dividend Strength: Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Timber Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

In the past three months, Timber Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $897,728.00 in company stock. Only 5.02% of the stock of Timber Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 1.13% of the stock of Timber Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)



The P/E ratio of Timber Pharmaceuticals is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

