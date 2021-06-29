Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Earnings results for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Analyst Opinion on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AeroVironment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.87%. The high price target for AVAV is $120.00 and the low price target for AVAV is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AeroVironment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.00, AeroVironment has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $110.71. AeroVironment has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment does not currently pay a dividend. AeroVironment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

In the past three months, AeroVironment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,890,500.00 in company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of AeroVironment is held by insiders. 77.44% of the stock of AeroVironment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV



Earnings for AeroVironment are expected to grow by 41.71% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of AeroVironment is 89.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of AeroVironment is 89.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. AeroVironment has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here