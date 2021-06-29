Earnings and Growth Analysis : AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Earnings results for AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

Analyst Opinion on AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMMO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.51%. The high price target for POWW is $9.00 and the low price target for POWW is $9.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMMO has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, AMMO has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $8.53. AMMO has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO does not currently pay a dividend. AMMO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

In the past three months, AMMO insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.04% of the stock of AMMO is held by insiders. Only 28.10% of the stock of AMMO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW



Earnings for AMMO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.38 per share. AMMO has a P/B Ratio of 20.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here