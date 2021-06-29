Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Earnings results for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Anixa Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Anixa Biosciences has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Anixa Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anixa Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 181.33%. The high price target for ANIX is $11.00 and the low price target for ANIX is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anixa Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Anixa Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 181.3% from its current price of $3.91. Anixa Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Anixa Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

In the past three months, Anixa Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $64,850.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.80% of the stock of Anixa Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 7.98% of the stock of Anixa Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX



Earnings for Anixa Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Anixa Biosciences is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anixa Biosciences is -3.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anixa Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

