Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Earnings results for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avid Bioservices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.19%. The high price target for CDMO is $22.00 and the low price target for CDMO is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avid Bioservices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.33, Avid Bioservices has a forecasted downside of 29.2% from its current price of $24.48. Avid Bioservices has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices does not currently pay a dividend. Avid Bioservices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

In the past three months, Avid Bioservices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Avid Bioservices is held by insiders. 76.89% of the stock of Avid Bioservices is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO



Earnings for Avid Bioservices are expected to grow by 122.22% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Avid Bioservices is -815.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avid Bioservices is -815.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avid Bioservices has a P/B Ratio of 33.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here