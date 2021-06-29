Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Earnings results for Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.64%. The high price target for BNED is $9.00 and the low price target for BNED is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barnes & Noble Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Barnes & Noble Education has a forecasted downside of 26.6% from its current price of $8.86. Barnes & Noble Education has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education does not currently pay a dividend. Barnes & Noble Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

In the past three months, Barnes & Noble Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,074,876.00 in company stock. Only 3.11% of the stock of Barnes & Noble Education is held by insiders. 48.30% of the stock of Barnes & Noble Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED



The P/E ratio of Barnes & Noble Education is -3.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Barnes & Noble Education is -3.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Barnes & Noble Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here