Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Earnings results for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.86.

FactSet Research Systems last announced its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. FactSet Research Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021. FactSet Research Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1470217”.

Analyst Opinion on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $294.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.72%. The high price target for FDS is $315.00 and the low price target for FDS is $261.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

FactSet Research Systems has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.29, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $294.17, FactSet Research Systems has a forecasted downside of 12.7% from its current price of $337.03. FactSet Research Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FactSet Research Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 30.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FactSet Research Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.73% next year. This indicates that FactSet Research Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

In the past three months, FactSet Research Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,614,900.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of FactSet Research Systems is held by insiders. 87.89% of the stock of FactSet Research Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS



Earnings for FactSet Research Systems are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $11.83 per share. The P/E ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 33.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 33.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.19. FactSet Research Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FactSet Research Systems has a P/B Ratio of 14.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

