Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Earnings results for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business earned $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.90%. The high price target for HYFM is $95.00 and the low price target for HYFM is $63.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.20, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a forecasted upside of 22.9% from its current price of $59.56. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

In the past three months, Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.08% of the stock of Hydrofarm Holdings Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group are expected to grow by 35.38% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Hydrofarm Holdings Group is -397.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hydrofarm Holdings Group is -397.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

