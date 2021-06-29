Earnings and Growth Analysis : Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Earnings results for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk is estimated to report earnings on 06/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays a meaningful dividend of 3.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

In the past three months, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK



The P/E ratio of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 15.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 15.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.41. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

