Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA)

Earnings results for Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 06/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Sinovac Biotech last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter. Sinovac Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Sinovac Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sinovac Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Sinovac Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sinovac Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.88% of the stock of Sinovac Biotech is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of Sinovac Biotech is 6.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.99. Sinovac Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

