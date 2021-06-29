Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Earnings results for TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TIM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.59%. The high price target for TIMB is $16.50 and the low price target for TIMB is $16.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TIM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, TIM has a forecasted upside of 36.6% from its current price of $12.08. TIM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TIM does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TIM is 56.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TIM will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.68% next year. This indicates that TIM will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

In the past three months, TIM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.74% of the stock of TIM is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TIM (NYSE:TIMB



Earnings for TIM are expected to decrease by -9.52% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of TIM is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.55. The P/E ratio of TIM is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.28. TIM has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

