Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Earnings results for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VistaGen Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 128.87%. The high price target for VTGN is $9.00 and the low price target for VTGN is $5.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VistaGen Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, VistaGen Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 128.9% from its current price of $2.84. VistaGen Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. VistaGen Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

In the past three months, VistaGen Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of VistaGen Therapeutics is held by insiders. 73.85% of the stock of VistaGen Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN



Earnings for VistaGen Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics is -8.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics is -8.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here