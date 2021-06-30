How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Earnings results for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm earned $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Bed Bath & Beyond will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 30th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.47%. The high price target for BBBY is $38.00 and the low price target for BBBY is $12.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bed Bath & Beyond does not currently pay a dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bed Bath & Beyond insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $596,835.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Bed Bath & Beyond is held by insiders. 94.82% of the stock of Bed Bath & Beyond is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bed Bath & Beyond are expected to grow by 50.99% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -24.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bed Bath & Beyond is -24.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

