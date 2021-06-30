numbers crunched for you before earnings results Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Earnings results for Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Byrna Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

In the past three months, Byrna Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.81% of the stock of Byrna Technologies is held by insiders. 36.60% of the stock of Byrna Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN



Earnings for Byrna Technologies are expected to grow by 533.33% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Byrna Technologies is -29.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Byrna Technologies is -29.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Byrna Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 41.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

