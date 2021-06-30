Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Earnings results for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands Inc is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.3.

Constellation Brands last posted its earnings results on April 7th, 2021. The reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has generated $9.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Constellation Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Constellation Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $248.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.71%. The high price target for STZ is $305.00 and the low price target for STZ is $170.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Constellation Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $248.80, Constellation Brands has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $230.98. Constellation Brands has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Constellation Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Constellation Brands is 9.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Constellation Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.03% next year. This indicates that Constellation Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

In the past three months, Constellation Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,986,684.00 in company stock. Only 15.77% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by insiders. 70.60% of the stock of Constellation Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ



Earnings for Constellation Brands are expected to grow by 15.68% in the coming year, from $10.01 to $11.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 22.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.32. The P/E ratio of Constellation Brands is 22.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.86. Constellation Brands has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Constellation Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

