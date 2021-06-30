Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Earnings results for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Company is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.78%. The high price target for FC is $36.00 and the low price target for FC is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Covey has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Franklin Covey has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $32.25. Franklin Covey has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey does not currently pay a dividend. Franklin Covey does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

In the past three months, Franklin Covey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.00% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by insiders. 56.05% of the stock of Franklin Covey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC



Earnings for Franklin Covey are expected to grow by 1,075.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -41.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franklin Covey is -41.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franklin Covey has a PEG Ratio of 33.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franklin Covey has a P/B Ratio of 7.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here