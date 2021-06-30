Earnings and Growth Analysis : Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Earnings results for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 06/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.41%. The high price target for GGAL is $8.50 and the low price target for GGAL is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grupo Financiero Galicia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 0.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Financiero Galicia will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.77% next year. This indicates that Grupo Financiero Galicia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

In the past three months, Grupo Financiero Galicia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.97% of the stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL



Earnings for Grupo Financiero Galicia are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 3.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.49. The P/E ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 3.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.80. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

