Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Earnings results for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is estimated to report earnings on 06/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mereo BioPharma Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 225.73%. The high price target for MREO is $10.00 and the low price target for MREO is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mereo BioPharma Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $10.00, Mereo BioPharma Group has a forecasted upside of 225.7% from its current price of $3.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mereo BioPharma Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

In the past three months, Mereo BioPharma Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO



Earnings for Mereo BioPharma Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Mereo BioPharma Group is -1.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

