Earnings and Growth Analysis : Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Earnings results for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Micron Technology last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business earned $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Micron Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Micron Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 30th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Micron Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.54%. The high price target for MU is $150.00 and the low price target for MU is $51.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 26 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Micron Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.42, Micron Technology has a forecasted upside of 29.5% from its current price of $82.93. Micron Technology has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Micron Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

In the past three months, Micron Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,813,216.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of Micron Technology is held by insiders. 80.41% of the stock of Micron Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU



Earnings for Micron Technology are expected to grow by 106.26% in the coming year, from $5.27 to $10.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 29.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.91. The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 29.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.73. Micron Technology has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Micron Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

