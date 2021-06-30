Earnings and Growth Analysis : Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Earnings results for Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 06/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neptune Wellness Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 417.24%. The high price target for NEPT is $6.00 and the low price target for NEPT is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neptune Wellness Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a forecasted upside of 417.2% from its current price of $1.16. Neptune Wellness Solutions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Neptune Wellness Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

In the past three months, Neptune Wellness Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT



Earnings for Neptune Wellness Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Neptune Wellness Solutions is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neptune Wellness Solutions is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here