Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Earnings results for Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Schnitzer Steel Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on April 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company earned $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Schnitzer Steel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Schnitzer Steel Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3476561”.

Analyst Opinion on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schnitzer Steel Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.34%. The high price target for SCHN is $48.00 and the low price target for SCHN is $35.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Schnitzer Steel Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $49.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schnitzer Steel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 174.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Schnitzer Steel Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.48% next year. This indicates that Schnitzer Steel Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

In the past three months, Schnitzer Steel Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $937,081.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by insiders. 84.36% of the stock of Schnitzer Steel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN



Earnings for Schnitzer Steel Industries are expected to decrease by -28.04% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 24.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.32. The P/E ratio of Schnitzer Steel Industries is 24.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

