Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Earnings results for Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Shaw Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Shaw Communications has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Shaw Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shaw Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.39%. The high price target for SJR is $40.50 and the low price target for SJR is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shaw Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shaw Communications is 52.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Shaw Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.62% next year. This indicates that Shaw Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

In the past three months, Shaw Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by insiders. 54.20% of the stock of Shaw Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Shaw Communications are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 26.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.32. The P/E ratio of Shaw Communications is 26.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 27.95. Shaw Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

