Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Earnings results for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

Unifirst Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 06/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8399999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

UniFirst last announced its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. UniFirst has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. UniFirst will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UniFirst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $248.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.62%. The high price target for UNF is $248.00 and the low price target for UNF is $248.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UniFirst has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UniFirst is 14.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UniFirst will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.35% next year. This indicates that UniFirst will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

In the past three months, UniFirst insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $478,661.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of UniFirst is held by insiders. 76.23% of the stock of UniFirst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF



Earnings for UniFirst are expected to grow by 6.02% in the coming year, from $7.64 to $8.10 per share. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 36.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.44. The P/E ratio of UniFirst is 36.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.87. UniFirst has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

