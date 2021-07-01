Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Earnings results for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79.

Acuity Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands has generated $7.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Acuity Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $166.84, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.80%. The high price target for AYI is $206.00 and the low price target for AYI is $91.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acuity Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $166.84, Acuity Brands has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $187.03. Acuity Brands has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Acuity Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Acuity Brands is 6.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Acuity Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.64% next year. This indicates that Acuity Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

In the past three months, Acuity Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $445,950.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Acuity Brands is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI



Earnings for Acuity Brands are expected to grow by 8.60% in the coming year, from $8.49 to $9.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 27.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.49. The P/E ratio of Acuity Brands is 27.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.11. Acuity Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acuity Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

