Wall street estimates Earnings report Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Earnings results for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Affimed last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $11.62 million during the quarter. Affimed has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Affimed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Affimed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 1st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Affimed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 62.35%. The high price target for AFMD is $15.00 and the low price target for AFMD is $10.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed does not currently pay a dividend. Affimed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

In the past three months, Affimed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 79.63% of the stock of Affimed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD



Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Affimed is -14.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Affimed is -14.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Affimed has a P/B Ratio of 10.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

