Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Earnings results for Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 07/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.1.

Analyst Opinion on Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Dividend Strength: Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang does not currently pay a dividend. Fang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

In the past three months, Fang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.35% of the stock of Fang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fang (NYSE:SFUN



The P/E ratio of Fang is -4.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fang has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

