Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Earnings results for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 07/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genfit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 202.63%. The high price target for GNFT is $15.00 and the low price target for GNFT is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit does not currently pay a dividend. Genfit does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

In the past three months, Genfit insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.47% of the stock of Genfit is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT



Earnings for Genfit are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.83) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Genfit is -1.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genfit is -1.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

