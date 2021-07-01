Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Earnings results for Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Lindsay last issued its earnings results on April 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm earned $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lindsay has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Lindsay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Lindsay will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 1st at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lindsay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.27%. The high price target for LNN is $145.00 and the low price target for LNN is $145.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lindsay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.00, Lindsay has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $165.28. Lindsay has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lindsay has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lindsay is 37.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lindsay will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.78% next year. This indicates that Lindsay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

In the past three months, Lindsay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Lindsay is held by insiders. 88.32% of the stock of Lindsay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN



Earnings for Lindsay are expected to grow by 49.27% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 41.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.78. The P/E ratio of Lindsay is 41.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.86. Lindsay has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

