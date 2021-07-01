Earnings and Growth Analysis : RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

Earnings results for RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.93.

RYB Education last announced its earnings results on May 8th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. The company earned $47.07 million during the quarter. RYB Education has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

RYB Education does not currently pay a dividend. RYB Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RYB Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.24% of the stock of RYB Education is held by institutions.

Earnings for RYB Education are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of RYB Education is -3.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RYB Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

