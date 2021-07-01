Earnings and Growth Analysis : Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Earnings results for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/01/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance last released its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Walgreens Boots Alliance will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 1st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9083634”.

Analyst Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Walgreens Boots Alliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.49%. The high price target for WBA is $60.00 and the low price target for WBA is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays a meaningful dividend of 3.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Walgreens Boots Alliance has been increasing its dividend for 46 years. The dividend payout ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is 39.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Walgreens Boots Alliance will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.17% next year. This indicates that Walgreens Boots Alliance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

In the past three months, Walgreens Boots Alliance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.53% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by insiders. 55.73% of the stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA



Earnings for Walgreens Boots Alliance are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $5.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is -76.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance is -76.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

