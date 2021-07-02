Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Earnings results for Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Dividend Strength: Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T does not currently pay a dividend. Air T does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

In the past three months, Air T insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.14% of the stock of Air T is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.96% of the stock of Air T is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT



The P/E ratio of Air T is -66.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Air T is -66.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Air T has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here