Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Earnings results for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 07/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

EHang last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. EHang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EHang in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.22%. The high price target for EH is $33.00 and the low price target for EH is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EHang has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, EHang has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $40.85. EHang has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang does not currently pay a dividend. EHang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

In the past three months, EHang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.67% of the stock of EHang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EHang (NASDAQ:EH



The P/E ratio of EHang is -170.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EHang is -170.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EHang has a P/B Ratio of 52.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

