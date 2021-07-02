Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Earnings results for Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.1.

Medley Management last posted its earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm earned $8.48 million during the quarter. Medley Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Medley Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Dividend Strength: Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management does not currently pay a dividend. Medley Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

In the past three months, Medley Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,065,725.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Medley Management is held by insiders. Only 22.08% of the stock of Medley Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY



The P/E ratio of Medley Management is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

