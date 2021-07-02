Earnings and Growth Analysis : Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Earnings results for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-8.4.

Tempest Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Tempest Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tempest Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tempest Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 77.42%. The high price target for TPST is $3.00 and the low price target for TPST is $2.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tempest Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Tempest Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 77.4% from its current price of $11.07. Tempest Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Tempest Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

In the past three months, Tempest Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Tempest Therapeutics is held by insiders. 37.32% of the stock of Tempest Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST



The P/E ratio of Tempest Therapeutics is -4.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tempest Therapeutics is -4.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tempest Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

