Earnings and Growth Analysis : Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Earnings results for Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 07/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Analyst Opinion on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Dividend Strength: Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate pays a meaningful dividend of 1.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xinyuan Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

In the past three months, Xinyuan Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.58% of the stock of Xinyuan Real Estate is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN



The P/E ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate is -19.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xinyuan Real Estate is -19.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xinyuan Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here