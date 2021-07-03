HIGH TIDE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide last issued its earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. High Tide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm earned $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Its revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. General Mills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL MILLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GIS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Mills in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” General Mills stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COSAN (NYSE:CSAN) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:CSAN)

IS COSAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSAN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cosan in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cosan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EHANG EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang last posted its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. EHang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EHANG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EHang in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EHang stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

