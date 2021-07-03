AEROVIRONMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment last released its quarterly earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.8. AeroVironment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROVIRONMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVAV)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AeroVironment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AeroVironment stock.

NEW FRONTIER HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health last announced its earnings results on April 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $100.24 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. New Frontier Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW FRONTIER HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Frontier Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” New Frontier Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NFH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm earned $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. GreenTree Hospitality Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenTree Hospitality Group stock.

MYMD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ MYMD) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MYMD)

