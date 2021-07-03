ENERPAC TOOL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group last released its quarterly earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm earned $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. Enerpac Tool Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERPAC TOOL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPAC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enerpac Tool Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Enerpac Tool Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED (NASDAQ:NESR) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:NESR)

IS NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NESR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Energy Services Reunited in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Energy Services Reunited stock.

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS (NASDAQ FRSX) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FRSX)

IS FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRSX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Foresight Autonomous in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Foresight Autonomous stock.

GTT COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:GTT) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:GTT)

IS GTT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTT Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GTT Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GTT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

