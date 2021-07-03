INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSEAMERICAN IHT) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INNSUITES HOSPITALITY TRUST? (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Wall Street analysts have given InnSuites Hospitality Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but InnSuites Hospitality Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

UNIFIRST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. UniFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIFIRST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UniFirst in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” UniFirst stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UNF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for UniFirst or view top-rated stocks.

THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods last announced its earnings results on June 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company earned $284 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Its revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Simply Good Foods has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. The Simply Good Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMPL)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Simply Good Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Simply Good Foods stock.

View analyst ratings for The Simply Good Foods or view top-rated stocks.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP (NYSE GB) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

Wall Street analysts have given Global Blue Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Global Blue Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.