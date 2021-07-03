GREENPOWER MOTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor last posted its earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. GreenPower Motor has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. GreenPower Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENPOWER MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GreenPower Motor in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GreenPower Motor stock.

View analyst ratings for GreenPower Motor or view top-rated stocks.

THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC (OTCMKTS TCPTF) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:TCPTF)

RYB EDUCATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education last released its quarterly earnings results on May 8th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. RYB Education has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOLITARIO ZINC (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

IS SOLITARIO ZINC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Solitario Zinc in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Solitario Zinc stock.

View analyst ratings for Solitario Zinc or view top-rated stocks.