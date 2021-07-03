JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group last released its earnings data on June 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Jefferies Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JEF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jefferies Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jefferies Financial Group stock.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on June 29th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Micron Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICRON TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MU)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Micron Technology in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 25 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Micron Technology stock.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MKC.V)

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH last announced its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH? (NYSE:MKC.V)

MY SIZE (NASDAQ:MYSZ) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

IS MY SIZE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for My Size in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” My Size stock.

