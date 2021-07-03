AMMO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO last announced its earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). AMMO has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:POWW)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMMO in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AMMO stock.

FRANKLIN COVEY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Franklin Covey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN COVEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Covey in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Franklin Covey stock.

CHINA INDEX (NASDAQ CIH) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CIH)

CLEVELAND BIOLABS (NASDAQ CBLI) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBLI)

