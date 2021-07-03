FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems last released its earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.03. The firm earned $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. FactSet Research Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FDS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FactSet Research Systems in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” FactSet Research Systems stock.

View analyst ratings for FactSet Research Systems or view top-rated stocks.

BED BATH & BEYOND EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond last posted its earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company earned $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bed Bath & Beyond has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Bed Bath & Beyond has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BED BATH & BEYOND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBBY)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bed Bath & Beyond stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBBY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond or view top-rated stocks.

LINDSAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay last released its quarterly earnings data on June 30th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Its revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lindsay has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Lindsay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINDSAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LNN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lindsay in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lindsay stock.

View analyst ratings for Lindsay or view top-rated stocks.

GWG (NASDAQ GWGH) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GWGH)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GWG? (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Wall Street analysts have given GWG a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but GWG wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.