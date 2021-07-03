SINOVAC BIOTECH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SVA)

Sinovac Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter. Sinovac Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Sinovac Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SINOVAC BIOTECH? (NASDAQ:SVA)

Wall Street analysts have given Sinovac Biotech a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Sinovac Biotech wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies last issued its earnings results on June 29th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year. Byrna Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Byrna Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Byrna Technologies stock.

View analyst ratings for Byrna Technologies or view top-rated stocks.

GENPREX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex last posted its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Genprex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genprex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENPREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNPX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genprex in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genprex stock.

View analyst ratings for Genprex or view top-rated stocks.

AIR T (NASDAQ AIRT) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AIRT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AIR T? (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Wall Street analysts have given Air T a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Air T wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.